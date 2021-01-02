JS body urges govt to increase DNA, dope test labs

Parliamentary standing committee on the law, justice and parliamentary affairs on Thursday recommended the government for arranging adequate number of DNA labs and dope test labs for the sake of disposal of rape and narcotics cases.

The suggestion came from the 13th meeting of the parliamentary watchdog, held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with its chairman Abdul Matin Kasru in the chair, reports news agency UNB.

The parliamentary body also recommended recruitment of adequate number of judges for quick disposal of the cases pending with the courts.

The committee also suggested the government to form a commission to identify the masterminds behind the killing of Bangabandhu and to bring them to the book.

Committee members Shamsul Haque Tuku, Abdul Majid Khan, Shahiduzzaman Sarker, Gloria Jharna Sarker, Rumeen Farhana and Khodeza Nasreen Akhter Hossain attended the meeting.

Senior officials from the law and justice division as well as legislative and parliamentary affairs division were present in the meeting, said a parliament handout.







