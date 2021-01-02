Video
A new year with new economic challenges

Published : Saturday, 2 January, 2021

The cloud of uncertainty hanging over us during much of the previous year hasn't left us as yet. In fact, the New Year starts with new economic challenges that the government would need to resolve with focused attention, promptness and efficiency. According to our economists and experts, poverty reduction, picking up GDP growth, increase of export, recovery of the banking sector, supporting micro and small industries, agriculture, increasing revenue collection and minimizing unemployment rates are the major issues to be handled on priority basis in 2021. We are also in complete agreement with them.

The point, however, the new challenges should have been anticipated beforehand by our politicians and policy makers. The priority list should have been prepared and submitted before 2021 kicked in. Now the government has to move quickly on two grounds - first, to ensure quick recovery while getting the economy back on track. And second, minimize the newer challenges, as has been elaborated by our economists and experts.

In particular, the country's GDP growth should be restored with necessary policy supports in agriculture, service and manufacturing sectors battered by the pandemic.

Recovery in the agro sector is crucial which has suffered the most in the past year to avert any food shortage in the country.  The government must be more specific in allowing rice imports and other agriculture products and protect farmers' interest.

Even though, the government has already announced its 8th five-year plan, and once its objectives were fulfilled GDP growth would reasonably pick up. But for this massive investment to take place a series of action plans must be mobilized to revamp activities at all levels. Moreover, equitable distribution of incentives is an urgent need at this moment as banks are yet to disburse more than half of the stimulus package funds for the SME sector.

For the export sector, besides increasing volumes the need of the hour is to focus more on product diversification and explore newer international markets.

Nevertheless, the list of all challenges has been placed right on the table. We beside the rest of the country are eagerly waiting to see how quickly, efficiently and strategically the government moves forward to address these challenges.

To finish with, we are a nation used to face challenges. We discourage all types of panicking.  Challenges come to us to make us better, not bitter. There is wisdom in challenges, and the government must search for it in the long list of challenges.



