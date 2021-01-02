Video
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Online gambling: Least heard problem

Published : Saturday, 2 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Dear Sir,

In Bangladesh, internet gambling is probably the most underreported, but a serious, issue. There is a vast array of online gambling sites being operated in the country. They have a broad reach to people. Particularly, during any high-profile international cricket or football matches and Bangladeshi domestic T-20 cricket leagues like the BPL, people mostly younger generation make bets through gambling software.

Gambling becomes habitually addictive to those who play it. When a person wins gambling, he/she cheerfully plays again. Concurrently, when a person loses, he/she attempts to continue gambling to regain the lost money. In the latter case, to manage money for gambling, people adopt evil deeds such as robbery, stealing, drug business, and they suffer depression, insomnia and anxiety, becoming suicide-prone.

If online gambling remains un-halted, the social order of our country will be deteriorating. It is high time public law agencies should take coordinated actions against online gambling.

Mohasena Kabir
Former student of Eden Mohila College



