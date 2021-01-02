

Dhaka-New Delhi ties



The bonhomie witnessed during the virtual summit on 17 December, just a day after the Victory Day, between the two prime ministers is a reaffirmation of the strong tie between the two countries. In the summit, they discussed issues ranging from the border management to the COVID-19 fight. The meeting saw the two sides ink seven agreements and the inauguration of the cross-border Chilahati-Haldibari rail link, which had been defunct since the 1965 India-Pakistan war. The deals include cooperation in hydrocarbons, cooperation in transboundary elephant conservations, Indian grants for high impact community development projects in Bangladesh, cooperation in agriculture, terms of reference for the CEOs forum and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between museums.



As many as seven agreements concluded on a single day shows that Bangladesh-India relations today have acquired a multi-dimensional character. A commemorative stamp issued by the postal department of India in honour of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was also launched. The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called India 'our true friend', while Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Bangladesh a 'significant pillar' in India's Neighbourhood First policy.



During the summit, the two leaders deliberated on a range of issues including, threat of terrorism, challenges posed by coronavirus pandemic, management of Bangladesh-India borders, regional connectivity, ways to boost energy and trade ties as well as matters relating to the forcibly displaced people from the Rakhine State of Myanmar. Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for supporting India in its election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The Bangladesh premier invited Mr Modi to visit Bangladesh in March for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of its independence. The Indian premier offered Bangladesh the Corona vaccine when it is manufactured in India. The bonhomie is reinforced with the joint decision to celebrate 50 years of friendship.



India had played a very significant role in Bangladesh's liberation war. The Liberation War has been fundamental to the friendship between the two countries. So this is an opportune time for both the countries, while Bangladesh prepares to celebrate its golden jubilee, to address the issues adversely affecting the relationship. The two countries share 54 transboundary rivers and water-management is the key prosperity, and often a source of tensions and humanitarian disasters. On its part, India continues to be unable to deliver on Teesta and the issue remains unresolved. Since 2011, the West Bengal chief minister Miss Mamata Banerjee has been consistently against sharing of Teesta waters primarily because it would hit agriculture in North Bengal where her party Trinamool Congress has been trying to sustain its base.



Dhaka-New Delhi ties



Since 2017, Bangladesh has provided refuge to nearly 11 million Rohingyas from Myanmar. A more active role is expected from India in the repatriation of the displaced Rohingyas back to Myanmar. Bangladesh and India share a 4,053 km long border. The continuous border killings of Bangladeshi nationals have been a cause of great disappointment for Bangladesh. A more sincere effort is needed from the Indian side to put a stop to these killings. At the same time, the BGB should also ensure greater vigilance and monitoring on the borders.



Bangladesh is no longer a poor, famine-hit nation but a veritable south Asian growth engine. With the Bangladesh economy growing at a rate of 8% annually, the government is engaged in a massive drive to build infrastructure. Bangladesh surpasses even India on many development indicators. Under the present government Bangladesh has heavily expanded its economy and social welfare. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has plugged the economy as an ideal investment destination. Bangladesh's continued partnership with India benefits both countries. New Delhi should keep up the partnership that allows for economic growth and improved development parameters for both countries.



Both the countries are now reconnected by rail, road and water in the way they were prior to 1965. There has been a systematic effort at restoring the natural connectivity between Bangladesh, West Bengal and India's Northeast. The strong mutually beneficial partnership must deliver on its promise. If India wants to make a success of its 'Act East' policy, then Bangladesh can be a cornerstone of this project and India should invest meaningfully in Bangladesh.



India and Bangladesh share a unique bond ingrained in blood and it cannot be compared with any other country. The two neighbours are bound with the commonality of geography, history, language and culture. In a multi-lateral world, a nation negotiates deals most beneficial to it and in this way Bangladesh can reach out other countries. But this in no way affects its close relations with India with which Bangladesh shares the emotional history of our great Liberation War.



Despite the very strong bond, there remains a plethora of issues between the two countries like any other neighbours. Looking at the balance sheet of Bangladesh-India relations, it would have to be acknowledged that the ledger tilts, possibly heavily, in Bangladesh's favour. So it is now incumbent upon India to deliver to its all-weather friend, Bangladesh, while it is to celebrate the 50 years of its independence.

The writer is political analyst and an advocate, practicing at the Supreme Court of Bangladesh







Bangladesh-India relations have never been as good as they are today. Despite some exceptional issues, at present, the relations are at their historical best. The relations have steadily grown over the last twelve years since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's return to power in 2009--with her efforts at a reset in the relationship. In the past twelve years, there have been a series of high-level visits, starting with PM Sheikh Hasina's visit to India in 2010 and followed by her visits in 2017 and 2019. Indian leaders also reciprocated with the then PM Manmohan Singh visiting Bangladesh in 2011 and his successor PM Narendra Modi in 2015. Now PM Modi is expected to join the golden jubilee celebration of Bangladesh's independence in March 2021.The bonhomie witnessed during the virtual summit on 17 December, just a day after the Victory Day, between the two prime ministers is a reaffirmation of the strong tie between the two countries. In the summit, they discussed issues ranging from the border management to the COVID-19 fight. The meeting saw the two sides ink seven agreements and the inauguration of the cross-border Chilahati-Haldibari rail link, which had been defunct since the 1965 India-Pakistan war. The deals include cooperation in hydrocarbons, cooperation in transboundary elephant conservations, Indian grants for high impact community development projects in Bangladesh, cooperation in agriculture, terms of reference for the CEOs forum and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between museums.As many as seven agreements concluded on a single day shows that Bangladesh-India relations today have acquired a multi-dimensional character. A commemorative stamp issued by the postal department of India in honour of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was also launched. The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called India 'our true friend', while Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Bangladesh a 'significant pillar' in India's Neighbourhood First policy.During the summit, the two leaders deliberated on a range of issues including, threat of terrorism, challenges posed by coronavirus pandemic, management of Bangladesh-India borders, regional connectivity, ways to boost energy and trade ties as well as matters relating to the forcibly displaced people from the Rakhine State of Myanmar. Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for supporting India in its election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The Bangladesh premier invited Mr Modi to visit Bangladesh in March for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of its independence. The Indian premier offered Bangladesh the Corona vaccine when it is manufactured in India. The bonhomie is reinforced with the joint decision to celebrate 50 years of friendship.India had played a very significant role in Bangladesh's liberation war. The Liberation War has been fundamental to the friendship between the two countries. So this is an opportune time for both the countries, while Bangladesh prepares to celebrate its golden jubilee, to address the issues adversely affecting the relationship. The two countries share 54 transboundary rivers and water-management is the key prosperity, and often a source of tensions and humanitarian disasters. On its part, India continues to be unable to deliver on Teesta and the issue remains unresolved. Since 2011, the West Bengal chief minister Miss Mamata Banerjee has been consistently against sharing of Teesta waters primarily because it would hit agriculture in North Bengal where her party Trinamool Congress has been trying to sustain its base.For India, it will not be easy to take Miss Banerjee on board ahead of the West Bengal state assembly election. Although PM Modi has expressed India's sincere commitment to address the issue, Bangladesh would like to see a concrete resolving of the Teesta issue as quickly as possible. New Delhi should solve its domestic political issues, whatever difficult these are-to conclude an agreement for Teesta water sharing. The National Register of Citizens (NRC) has been a worry for Bangladesh. The CAA and NRC had impacted Dhaka-Delhi ties a year ago. Despite PM Narendra Modi's assurance to PM Sheikh Hasina on NRC, the exercise puts a strain on bilateral ties. To keep Bangladesh-India ties on the ascendant, the Indian leadership should refrain from pushing projects like NRC.Since 2017, Bangladesh has provided refuge to nearly 11 million Rohingyas from Myanmar. A more active role is expected from India in the repatriation of the displaced Rohingyas back to Myanmar. Bangladesh and India share a 4,053 km long border. The continuous border killings of Bangladeshi nationals have been a cause of great disappointment for Bangladesh. A more sincere effort is needed from the Indian side to put a stop to these killings. At the same time, the BGB should also ensure greater vigilance and monitoring on the borders.Bangladesh is no longer a poor, famine-hit nation but a veritable south Asian growth engine. With the Bangladesh economy growing at a rate of 8% annually, the government is engaged in a massive drive to build infrastructure. Bangladesh surpasses even India on many development indicators. Under the present government Bangladesh has heavily expanded its economy and social welfare. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has plugged the economy as an ideal investment destination. Bangladesh's continued partnership with India benefits both countries. New Delhi should keep up the partnership that allows for economic growth and improved development parameters for both countries.Both the countries are now reconnected by rail, road and water in the way they were prior to 1965. There has been a systematic effort at restoring the natural connectivity between Bangladesh, West Bengal and India's Northeast. The strong mutually beneficial partnership must deliver on its promise. If India wants to make a success of its 'Act East' policy, then Bangladesh can be a cornerstone of this project and India should invest meaningfully in Bangladesh.India and Bangladesh share a unique bond ingrained in blood and it cannot be compared with any other country. The two neighbours are bound with the commonality of geography, history, language and culture. In a multi-lateral world, a nation negotiates deals most beneficial to it and in this way Bangladesh can reach out other countries. But this in no way affects its close relations with India with which Bangladesh shares the emotional history of our great Liberation War.Despite the very strong bond, there remains a plethora of issues between the two countries like any other neighbours. Looking at the balance sheet of Bangladesh-India relations, it would have to be acknowledged that the ledger tilts, possibly heavily, in Bangladesh's favour. So it is now incumbent upon India to deliver to its all-weather friend, Bangladesh, while it is to celebrate the 50 years of its independence.The writer is political analyst and an advocate, practicing at the Supreme Court of Bangladesh