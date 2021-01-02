Video
Obituaries

Published : Saturday, 2 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondents

Abdul Wadud Mia
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Journalist Abdul Wadud Mia died at his residence in Bhaluka Upazila of the district at around 4:30pm on Wednesday. He was 60.
Abdul Wadud Mia, the upazila correspondent of 'Daily Jaijaidin', was suffering from blood cancer for long. His first namaz-e-janaza was held on Bhaluka Pilot High School Field at 11am on Thursday.
After his second namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at the family graveyard in Rangchapra Village of the upazila.
Journalist Wadud left wife, two sons, one daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.  

Md Azhar Ali Sheikh
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Freedom Fighter Md Azhar Ali Sheikh, father of the former protocol officer to the Prime Minister and Commercial Counsellor of the Bangladesh Mission in USA SM Khurshed-ul-Alam, died of old age complications at his residence in Sarishabari Upazila of the district at around 1:45am on Wednesday. He was 70.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Kashinathpur Eidgah Field at 2pm.
Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard.
State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hasan expressed deep shock and sorrow to his death.

Saleh Ahmed Hawlader
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Saleh Ahmed Hawlader, maternal uncle of Patarihat Union Parishad Chairman Shahjahan Master, died of old age complications at his residence in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night. He was 90.
After his namaz-e-janaja, he was buried at the family graveyard in Hazirhat area on Wednesday noon.
He left wife, four sons, five daughters and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.



