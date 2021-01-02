Tk 100cr water supply, sanitation project opens at Bonpara

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Jan 1: A water supply and sanitation project of about Tk 100 crore has been inaugurated at Bonpara Pourasabha of Baraigram Upazila.

On Thursday afternoon, at a function held on the ground of Bonpara Degree College, this project was inaugurated by President of Natore District Awami League Prof Abdul Kuddus, MP, as chief guest.

The function was presided over by Mayor KM Zakir Hossain. It was also addressed by Mir Abdus Sahid, director of the project as special guest. Municipal Secretary Abdul Hai moderated the programme.









