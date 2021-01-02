Video
Saturday, 2 January, 2021, 5:56 AM
Home Countryside

Four found dead in 3 dists

Published : Saturday, 2 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondents

Four persons including three women were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Gopalganj, Brahmanbaria and Patuakhali, in three days.
GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the body of a schoolgirl in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Antara Khanam, 13, daughter of Nasir Fakir, a resident of Konagram area under Majhigati Union in the upazila. She was a seventh grader at Majhigati Dashpalli NK High School.
Police sources said locals spotted the body on a rail line in Naldanga area at around 8am and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
BRAHMANBARIA: Two persons including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in Nabinagar and Sadar upazilas of the district on Thursday.
Police recovered the decomposed body of a woman from a roadside bush in Nabinagar Upazila in the afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Hosna Akter, 25, daughter of Tajul Islam of Merkuta Village under Biddyakut Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Hosna had been missing since December 16. Later, locals spotted her body in a roadside bush in the village at around 3pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
On the other hand, police recovered the body of a man from the rooftop of a market in Sadar Upazila of the district on the same day.
The deceased was identified as Bikash Kumar, 40, son of late Ramoni Ranjan Dev, a resident of Madhyapara area in the district town.
Police sources said Bikash was working on fixing electricity connection in the market. But the reason behind his death could not be ascertained. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Additional Superintend of Police Md Raich Uddin confirmed the incident.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the floating body of a woman from a canal in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Rina Begum, 25, wife of Arif Chowdhury of Ghurchakathi Village under Dhulia Union in the upazila.
Locals spotted her body floating in a canal in Ghurchakathi Village at noon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

