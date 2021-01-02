Two tourists drown in Khagrachhari

KHAGRACHHARI, Jan 1: Two tourists drowned in Risang Waterfall in Matiranga Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Pritam Debnath, 18, a resident of Rukhai Chowdhury Para area in Sadar Upazila of the district, and Opu Chandra Das, 22, of Sadar Upazila in Laxmipur.

Local sources said Pritam and Opu drowned in the waterfall while bathing in it at noon.

Locals found their bodies in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Khagrachhari Tourist Police Inspector Santosh Dhamai confirmed the incident.







