Cold wave affects poor people, Boro seedbeds at Ulipur



A cold-affected Boro seedbed at Ulipur. photo: observer

For the last several days, the cold wave has been flowing over the upazila, official sources said.

Mostly, the distressed people on the basins of the Brahmaputra and Tista rivers are suffering bone-teasing cool. They are in want of warm clothes.

Also, the growing Boro seedbeds are being affected by the cold injury.

According to the Upazila Agriculture Extension Office sources, this Boro season, about 24,000 hectares (ha) of land have been targeted to cultivate in the upazila.

Seedbeds have been prepared on 1,325 ha. These included high-breed 355 ha, Ufsi 945 ha and local variety 25 ha.

One farmer in Dhamshreni Union Majibar Rahman said, half of the seed of these seedbeds did not bud due to cold injury.

Particularly, most of the seedbeds in Brahmaputra and Tista basins have been affected by cold injury.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Saiful Islam said, necessary advice has been provided to farmers to protect seedbeds. Yet there is no possibility of Boro sapling crisis as seedbeds are sufficient compared to demand, he referred.

The sun is remaining invisible for most time of the day. With the sun set, the cooling gains severity. By the night, localities get covered with fog.

Local Met office recorded below 9 degree Celsius temperature during the last few days.

Due to the want of winter clothes, people in Saheber Alga Union are suffering the most.

Upazila Project Implementation Office sources said, so far, 6,440 pieces of blanket and Tk 6 lakh have been distributed, which are inadequate against the demand.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Noor-e-Zannat Rumi said, the distribution of blankets is continuing through respective unions.







