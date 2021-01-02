Video
1.34cr textbooks distributed in 4 dists

Published : Saturday, 2 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondents

Getting new textbooks on Friday, the first day of the New Year, students are rejoicing in a Bhola Sadar school. photo: observer

A book festival was held in a festive mood in all the academic institutions at primary and secondary levels including Madrasas across the country on Friday, the first day of the New Year.
About 1,33,78,485 new textbooks were distributed among the students of four districts- Bhola, Gopalganj, Kishoreganj and Nilphamari.  
BHOLA: Like every year, textbooks distribution started in the district on the first day of the New Year among the students of primary and secondary schools.
All the government and private institutions including Bhola Government School started distributing textbooks at around 10am maintaining social distance. Bhola Deputy Commissioner Masud Alam Siddiq said the textbooks were sent to every educational institution so that students can collect textbooks from their respective institutions.
Md Shah Jamal, a teacher of Bhola Government Girls High School, said they are distributing books among the students with keeping proper physical distancing as per government's guidelines.
District Education Office sources said a total of 47.83 lakh new textbooks will be distributed among 4.9 lakh students in the district.
GOPALGANJ: Textbooks were distributed among students of 862 primary schools and 260 secondary schools in the district on Friday.
By 10am, the distribution of textbooks began with Binapani Government Primary & High School, SM Model Government Primary & High School and Sheikh Hasina School & College, Swarnakali High School. Textbooks were also distributed among students of all schools in the district.
A total of 7,51,045 books were distributed among students of 862 primary schools, and 19,00,000 books were distributed among students of 260 high schools and madrassas.
KISHOREAGANJ: New year's textbooks were distributed among 8,62,946 students of primary and secondary schools in the district on Friday. They got 70,44,440 text books free of cost, according to official sources.
Education Officer Md. Zulfiqur Hossain said, about 48,66,047 textbooks were distributed among 3,68,359 students to all secondary level schools, vocational institutes and madrasas.
District Primary Education Officer Subrata Kumar Bonik said, a total of 23,20,372 books was  distributed among 4,94,587 students of primary schools including 1,327 government ones in the district. All the students of KG schools, vocational, trade and ebtadayee madrasas also got textbooks.
JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI: Textbooks were distributed among students of primary, secondary schools and madrasas in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district on Friday.
By morning, the book distribution began with handing over books to a handicapped student of class nine of Alhajj Mobarak Hossain Anirban Biddarthirta High School in the    municipal area.
The distribution was inaugurated by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mahbub Hasan. Upazila Secondary Education Officer Chanchal Kumar Vowmik, Education Officer Noor Mohammed and Head Teacher Rokunuzzaman Chowdhury of Anirban Biddartirtha School were present at the distribution programme.
Within 12 days, due to corona pandemic, eight lakh books will be distributed in phases among 40,000 students of 52 schools and 29 madrasas in the upazila, said Upazila Secondary Education Officer Chancchal Kumar Vowmik.  
Upazila Education Officer Noor Mohammed said, 3,42,000 books will be distributed among 79,500 primary school students in the upazila.
On the other hand, book distribution was inaugurated on the ground of Jaldhaka Model Government Pilot High School by Upazila Parishad's Chairman Abdul Wahed Bahadur. At that time, UNO Mahbub Hossain and Upazila Secndary School Officer Chanchal Kumar Vowmiikm were present.


