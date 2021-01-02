43 detained on different charges in 3 districts

A total of 43 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Feni and Barguna, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 39 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in three days.

Police arrested two suspected activists of the banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Kharkhari Police Station (PS) area in the city on Wednesday morning.

The arrested persons are Ibrahim Khalil, 41, a resident of Purandarpur Village in Jhikargachha Upazila of Jashore, and Abdul Aziz alias Noman, 23, of Basurhat Municipality in Companiganj Upazila of Noakhali.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique said, on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kharkhari Bazar area at around 6am and arrested them.

On the other hand, police, in separate drives, detained 37 people on different charges in the district in the last 24 hours.

Of the detainees, 17 had arrest warrant against them, four were held with drugs and the rest 16 were detained on different charges.

FENI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested three persons 70 days after the robbery of Tk 27 lakh at Dagonbhuiyan in the district on Tuesday.

Police also seized cash Tk 50,000 and a used private car from their possession.

DB police sources said six to seven persons involved in the robbery have remained absconding.

Addressing a press conference at the District Police Super's (SP) Office on Wednesday, SP Nurunnabi said DB police members conducted drives in different areas in Dhaka on Tuesday and arrested three persons.

On October 21 last, one Abu Zafar, an agent banking trader, drew Tk 27 lakh 62 thousand from Dagonbhuiyan Branch of Islami Bank Limited. At that time, the robbers targeted him. After Abu Zafar left the bank with his money, the robbers waylaid him and abducted him by a car. They, later, threw him out of the car at Dayapur in Cumilla and vanished with his money.

The victim Abu Zafar filed a case at Dagonbhuiyan PS on the same day.

Following this, District DB police took charge of the case. They succeeded to identify three robbers using the closed-circuit camera footage and modern technology. The robbers were then arrested from different areas in the capital.

During the questioning, the arrested persons said nine persons were involved in the robbery. They came from different districts. There are a number of cases relating to mugging, robbery and extortion against them with different PSs in the country.

Preparations were going on to send the accused to the court.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) detained a man along with three rare species of lizard worth about Tk 3.5 crore in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Detained Md Chunnu Mia, 50, is a resident of Charduani area in the upazila.

BCG Patharghata Station Lieutenant Md Fahim Shahriar said on information, a team of coast guard raided his house at around 12pm and detained him along with the animals.

The rescued lizard-type animals were handed over to the forest department.

Patharghata Range Officer of the Forest Department Monirul Haque said the animals were released in Patharghata forest.







