JASHORE, Jan 1: A man was crushed under a train in Jhikargacha Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Hossain Ali, 32, son of Abdul Khaleq, hailed from Chandpur District.

The deceased's father-in-law Abdul Mannan said Hossain came to Jashore to visit their house on Wednesday.

Locals said the Benapole-bound train Benapole Express crushed him in Gadkhali area in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body.