New body of Jamalpur Press Club formed

JAMALPUR, Jan 1: A new Executive Committee of Jamalpur Press Club was formed at an election held in its auditorium on Wednesday evening.

Advocate Yousuf Ali, district correspondent of the Daily Jai Jai Din and Shoib Hosen, staff correspondent of Jamuna TV, have been elected president and general secretary respectively for the year 2021.

Md Kamal Hossain (The Daily Observer), Jahurul Islam Tandu (the Daily Jugantor) have been elected vice-presidents.

Tanvir Azad Mamun (News 24 TV) has been elected joint general secretary.

Other office-bearers are: Treasurer Asmaul Asif (NTV) Office Secretary Tanvir Ahmed Hira (Deepto TV)), and Sports & Literary Secretary Biswhazit Deb Tutul (Dhaka Tribiun).

Executive members are: AAK Mahmudul Hasan Dara, MA Jalil Mukul Rana, Suvro Mehedi, and Fazle Alahi Makam.







