Unplanned pond digging makes rural roads collapse at Bagmara



A broken village road at Bagmara. photo: observer

Numerous ponds have been dug by local influential people along village roads without road safety measures including water-passing system.

According to official sources, because of these ponds digging and lack of maintenance of old ponds and roads, critical road conditions have been created.

Most of these ponds have been made very adjacent to the public roads.

Besides, old ponds have embedded parts of major road in different points creating holes. Accidents are taking place regularly due to these holes.

These allegations were raised at the last upazila monthly coordination meeting in December 2020. After the meeting, a circular was issued by the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) asking not to dig pond or drain along roads. Digging pond along road has been termed as criminal offence in the circular signed by Deputy Secretary of LGED Jasmin Parveen. The circular included six guidelines for digging a pond.

According to field sources, in the upazila, about 20-25 ponds have been dug adjacent to roads. In the last four to five years, these ponds were dug.

These roads cannot be protected as ponds are devouring these. The case is the same with old ponds. New or old roads are getting broken down.

This correspondent visited some damaged roads. Of these damaged roads, Bhabaniganj-Birkutsa, Bhabaniganj-Soipara, Bhabaniganj-Kesharhat, Shreepur-Mohanganj, Shikdari-Taherpur, Gopalpur-Balanagar, and Hatgangopara-Damanash are included.

Roads in the areas like Ramrama, Mendipara, Dwippur, and Saidhara have been damaged largely. In these localities, ponds have got leveled with broken roads.

Even one road raised at Tk 3 crore has been under threat due to a pond of one Abul Hossain in Mendipara area. Initiated by locals, LGED tried to protect these roads.

Another pond has been dug by Ayen Uddin, a union member, in a beel at Dwipnagar crossing of Saguna Village at the upazila. Because of this pond, Dwipnagar-Bhabaniganj and Dwipnagar-Balanagar road is breaking.

On December 18, the upazila coordination meeting was held in which the road conditions were highlighted by Upazila Engineer Sanwar Hossain.

He complained, important roads have been damaged due to unplanned pond digging, plying of illegal vehicles, such as votvoti, trolley and tractor, laden with earths; and the ponds were not dug with water-passing system.

Within few days after construction, these roads became non-communicable because of vehicular movements, he said.

Despite asking to stop time and again, pond owners and vehicle owners did not heed at all, he further complained. "For being influential, measures cannot be taken against the pond diggers," he added.

Later, advisor of the upazila monthly coordination meeting Enamul Haq, MP, asked the upazila authorities to take legal steps through resolution. He instructed the UNO (upazila nirbahi officer) to protect these roads at any cost by taking stern measures.

Two pond owners Abul Hossain and Rafikul Islam said, they have dug ponds in their own lands. Yet at the time of digging, they were not given any guideline from the administration. They admitted that the roads have been damaged due to their unplanned ponds.

UNO Sharif Ahmed said, several pond owners were arrested and brought under law by mobile court.

To protect the broken roads and avert further digging, the guidelines will be followed, he gave assurance.



