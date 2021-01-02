Ruling party politicians freed

Yangon, Jan 1: Insurgents from western Myanmar on Friday released three ruling party politicians who had been kidnapped from conflict-torn Rakhine state, a spokesman for the insurgent group said, calling it a goodwill gesture to build trust with the government.

The three - two women and a man - were abducted by the banned Arakan Army in mid-October while campaigning in Rakhine as candidates before a Nov 8 election. The candidates were held for more than two months.

"This is a goodwill gesture ... and we hope Myanmar army and Myanmar government will make similar goodwill gestures too," said Arakan Army spokesman Khine Thu Kha told Reuters in an audio recording sent by text message. -REUTERS