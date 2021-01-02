Destroyed temple to be rebuilt

PESHAWAR, Jan 1: A Hindu temple in Pakistan destroyed by a Muslim mob this week will be rebuilt using provincial government funds, its information minister said Friday.

Around 1,500 people descended Wednesday on the temple -- in a remote village of northeast Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province -- after protesting against renovations being made to an adjoining building owned by a Hindu group. They used sledgehammers to knock down walls before setting the building ablaze. "We regret the damage caused by the attack," said Kamran Bangash, the provincial information minister. "The chief minister has ordered the reconstruction of the temple and adjoining house," he said. -AFP







