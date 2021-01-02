Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 January, 2021, 5:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Destroyed temple to be rebuilt

Published : Saturday, 2 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

PESHAWAR, Jan 1: A Hindu temple in Pakistan destroyed by a Muslim mob this week will be rebuilt using provincial government funds, its information minister said Friday.
Around 1,500 people descended Wednesday on the temple -- in a remote village of northeast Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province -- after protesting against renovations being made to an adjoining building owned by a Hindu group. They used sledgehammers to knock down walls before setting the building ablaze. "We regret the damage caused by the attack," said Kamran Bangash, the provincial information minister. "The chief minister has ordered the reconstruction of the temple and adjoining house," he said.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ruling party politicians freed
Destroyed temple to be rebuilt
Soleimani killers ‘not safe’
Australia amends national anthem to honour Indigenous people
Hundreds of girls sold as brides to Chinese men: Investigation
Will continue fight for people: Mamata on TMC Foundation Day
In dueling New Year messages, Trump reflects while Biden looks ahead
New Year, new rules for UK


Latest News
Bangabandhu's mural damaged in Thakurgaon, one arrested
India, Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear installations, prisoners
Pakistan's truck art goes airborne
Democracy shackled by both Awami League and BNP: GM Quader
At least 17 villagers hacked to death in eastern Congo
Wall Street to kick out Chinese telecom giants
GM Quader 'self-declared chairman' of Jatiya Party: Bidisha Ershad
14 brokers held at RMCH
Woman's hanging body recovered in Kurigram
India approves AstraZeneca corona vaccine for emergency use
Most Read News
Weaknesses of country’s healthcare system exposed
COVID-19: 17 deaths, 990 cases in 24 hrs
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia shut down
Jubo League man shot dead in Teknaf
Man held with heroin in Rajshahi
Book distribution among 4 lakh students starts in Bhola
Goodbye 2020, welcome 2021
Barriers of skill migration
Nation fails to tap some of its best and brightest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft