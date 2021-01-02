Soleimani killers ‘not safe’

TEHRAN, Jan 1: Iran's judiciary chief warned Friday that Qasem Soleimani's killers will "not be safe on Earth", as the Islamic republic began marking the first anniversary of the top general's assassination in a US strike.

Ebrahim Raisi, speaking at an event in Tehran to pay tribute to Soleimani, said not even US President Donald Trump, who ordered the strike, was "immune from justice". Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport on January 3, ratcheting up tensions between decades-old arch foes the United States and Iran.

"They will witness a severe revenge. What has come so far has only been glimpses" of it, Raisi told the gathering at Tehran University. "Do not presume that someone, as the president of America, who appeared as a murderer or ordered a murder, may be immune from justice being carried out. Never," he said. "Those who had a role in this in this assassination and crime will not be safe on Earth." -AFP







