Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 January, 2021, 5:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Hundreds of girls sold as brides to Chinese men: Investigation

Published : Saturday, 2 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

BEIJING, Jan 1: What do Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, North Korea, Pakistan, and Vietnam have in common? The answer is tragic. There's compelling evidence that all have become source countries for a brutal business - the trafficking of women and girls for sale in China as brides.
The one-child policy, in force from 1979 to 2015, prompted many parents to feel that if they were permitted only one child, that child should be a son. Over generations this policy drove a demographic disaster: China now has 30 to 40 million more men than women.
Human Rights Watch investigated bride trafficking from northern Myanmar into China. Once in China, they find themselves at the mercy of the brokers, who sell them for around $3,000 to $13,000 to Chinese families. Once purchased they may be held prisoner and pressured to produce babies as quickly as possible. Similar stories have been documented by journalists and researchers in Cambodia, North Korea, Pakistan, and Vietnam, among others.
Pakistani investigators have identified more than 600 marginalised girls and women from across the country that were sold as brides to Chinese men during an 18-month period, but efforts to help them are being frustrated, sources say.
The biggest case against traffickers has fallen apart. In October, a court in Faisalabad acquitted 31 Chinese nationals charged in connection with trafficking. Several of the women who had initially been interviewed by police refused to testify because they were either threatened or bribed into silence, according to a court official and a police investigator familiar with the case. The two spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared retribution for speaking out.
Christians are targeted because they are one of the poorest communities in Muslim-majority Pakistan. The trafficking rings are made up of Chinese and Pakistani middlemen and include Christian ministers, mostly from small evangelical churches, who get bribes to urge their flock to sell their daughters. Investigators have also turned up at least one Muslim cleric running a marriage bureau from his madrassa, or religious school.
Amnesty International's campaigns director for South Asia, Omar Warriach, said Pakistan "must not let its close relationship with China become a reason to turn a blind eye to human rights abuses against its own             citizens".    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ruling party politicians freed
Destroyed temple to be rebuilt
Soleimani killers ‘not safe’
Australia amends national anthem to honour Indigenous people
Hundreds of girls sold as brides to Chinese men: Investigation
Will continue fight for people: Mamata on TMC Foundation Day
In dueling New Year messages, Trump reflects while Biden looks ahead
New Year, new rules for UK


Latest News
Bangabandhu's mural damaged in Thakurgaon, one arrested
India, Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear installations, prisoners
Pakistan's truck art goes airborne
Democracy shackled by both Awami League and BNP: GM Quader
At least 17 villagers hacked to death in eastern Congo
Wall Street to kick out Chinese telecom giants
GM Quader 'self-declared chairman' of Jatiya Party: Bidisha Ershad
14 brokers held at RMCH
Woman's hanging body recovered in Kurigram
India approves AstraZeneca corona vaccine for emergency use
Most Read News
Weaknesses of country’s healthcare system exposed
COVID-19: 17 deaths, 990 cases in 24 hrs
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia shut down
Jubo League man shot dead in Teknaf
Man held with heroin in Rajshahi
Book distribution among 4 lakh students starts in Bhola
Goodbye 2020, welcome 2021
Barriers of skill migration
Nation fails to tap some of its best and brightest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft