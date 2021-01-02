Hundreds of girls sold as brides to Chinese men: Investigation

BEIJING, Jan 1: What do Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, North Korea, Pakistan, and Vietnam have in common? The answer is tragic. There's compelling evidence that all have become source countries for a brutal business - the trafficking of women and girls for sale in China as brides.

The one-child policy, in force from 1979 to 2015, prompted many parents to feel that if they were permitted only one child, that child should be a son. Over generations this policy drove a demographic disaster: China now has 30 to 40 million more men than women.

Human Rights Watch investigated bride trafficking from northern Myanmar into China. Once in China, they find themselves at the mercy of the brokers, who sell them for around $3,000 to $13,000 to Chinese families. Once purchased they may be held prisoner and pressured to produce babies as quickly as possible. Similar stories have been documented by journalists and researchers in Cambodia, North Korea, Pakistan, and Vietnam, among others.

Pakistani investigators have identified more than 600 marginalised girls and women from across the country that were sold as brides to Chinese men during an 18-month period, but efforts to help them are being frustrated, sources say.

The biggest case against traffickers has fallen apart. In October, a court in Faisalabad acquitted 31 Chinese nationals charged in connection with trafficking. Several of the women who had initially been interviewed by police refused to testify because they were either threatened or bribed into silence, according to a court official and a police investigator familiar with the case. The two spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared retribution for speaking out.

Christians are targeted because they are one of the poorest communities in Muslim-majority Pakistan. The trafficking rings are made up of Chinese and Pakistani middlemen and include Christian ministers, mostly from small evangelical churches, who get bribes to urge their flock to sell their daughters. Investigators have also turned up at least one Muslim cleric running a marriage bureau from his madrassa, or religious school.

Amnesty International's campaigns director for South Asia, Omar Warriach, said Pakistan "must not let its close relationship with China become a reason to turn a blind eye to human rights abuses against its own citizens". -AP







