

Huge asteroid shoots past Earth in early January

Year 2020's final asteroid, 2020 YB4, measuring just 36 metres in diameter or roughly half the wingspan of a 747, passed by the Earth shortly after 6 am UTC at a distance of 6.1 million kilometres.

Keeping up with the trend, in the first days of January, three additional, small Near Earth Objects (NEOs) will grace the Earth with their presence.

The 15-metre asteroid 2019 YB4 will fly by at a safe distance of 6.4 million kilometres. It will be followed up by two more chunks of cosmic debris in the form of the 15-meter 2020 YA1 and the 21-meter 2020 YP4, which will pass by at 1.5 and 2.1 million kilometers respectively, the next day.

A bigger asteroid will shoot past Earth on January 3, as the relatively mountainous 2003 AF23, measuring an impressive 220m in diameter or about as wide as the Golden Gate Bridge is tall, at 6.9 million kilometers.

We're still getting emails from people asking about asteroid 2006 QV89, a space rock that'll pass closest to Earth on September 9, 2019. Since June, there've been numerous online articles (for example, here and here), some focusing on the minuscule chance this asteroid might strike Earth in September.

We're here to focus on the much, much, much greater chance this asteroid will not strike us. In fact, asteroid 2006 QV89 is currently classified by astronomers as NO HAZARD. It is not expected to hit Earth. In July, for example, in what astronomers said is "the first known case of ruling out an asteroid impact through a 'non-detection'," the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Southern Observatory (ESO) concluded that this asteroid is not on a collision course with Earth in 2019 - and the chance of any future impact is also extremely remote. More about the ESA/ESO non-detection below.

