Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 January, 2021, 5:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Neymar laughs off reports of New Year's party for 500

Published : Saturday, 2 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Neymar laughs off reports of New Year's party for 500

Neymar laughs off reports of New Year's party for 500

RIO DE JANEIRO, JAN 1: Neymar laughed off controversy Thursday over reports he was throwing a mega New Year's party for 500 guests, posting a video online of preparations for what he called a "low-key dinner" with family and friends.
The superstar footballer has faced a flood of criticism in his native Brazil and beyond over reports that despite the coronavirus pandemic he was ringing in 2021 with a week-long bash for hundreds of people at his mansion outside Rio de Janeiro.
However, he took to Instagram several hours before midnight to show his New Year's Eve plans, which he described as small-scale.
The 28-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker posted a video of a dinner table that appeared to be for about 40 guests, decked out with white flowers and an empty chair between each place setting.
"Marvelous decoration for this beautiful, low-key little dinner at home, with social distancing," he said.
"And it's not for 500 people, ok?" he added with a laugh.
"Social distancing. Everyone tested," he wrote in a caption.
Earlier, he posted videos of himself and his nine-year-old son getting what he called his "50th test" for the new coronavirus.
Neymar, who hasn't played since injuring his ankle against Lyon on December 13, had previously avoided commenting on reports about his supposed party in the seaside town of Mangaratiba.
Rio de Janeiro state prosecutors have opened an investigation into the reports.
They said Neymar denied on Thursday hosting any party in Mangaratiba, according to news site G1.
The footballer has reportedly traveled to Santa Catarina state in southern Brazil to ring in the New Year there.
His press office did not immediately respond to questions from AFP on his plans.
Brazil has the second-highest death toll in the pandemic, after the United States, with nearly 195,000 people killed by Covid-19.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Haaland back in action as Bundesliga returns from mini-break
Fitness key for South Africa, Sri Lanka
Neymar laughs off reports of New Year's party for 500
Saif face Mohammedan in 2nd Fed. Cup quarterfinal today
Wagner to miss second Pakistan Test
Mickey Arthur defends his commentator's role in LPL
Williamson overtakes Smith, Kohli as top Test batsman
Bangladesh cricketers wish prosperous, positive New Year


Latest News
Bangabandhu's mural damaged in Thakurgaon, one arrested
India, Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear installations, prisoners
Pakistan's truck art goes airborne
Democracy shackled by both Awami League and BNP: GM Quader
At least 17 villagers hacked to death in eastern Congo
Wall Street to kick out Chinese telecom giants
GM Quader 'self-declared chairman' of Jatiya Party: Bidisha Ershad
14 brokers held at RMCH
Woman's hanging body recovered in Kurigram
India approves AstraZeneca corona vaccine for emergency use
Most Read News
Weaknesses of country’s healthcare system exposed
COVID-19: 17 deaths, 990 cases in 24 hrs
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia shut down
Jubo League man shot dead in Teknaf
Man held with heroin in Rajshahi
Book distribution among 4 lakh students starts in Bhola
Goodbye 2020, welcome 2021
Barriers of skill migration
Nation fails to tap some of its best and brightest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft