Saturday, 2 January, 2021, 5:54 AM
Wagner to miss second Pakistan Test

Published : Saturday, 2 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

CHRISTCHURCH, JAN 1: New Zealand's first-Test hero Neil Wagner will miss the second Test against Pakistan and is expected to be out for more than five weeks as he recovers from breaking two toes during this week's dramatic victory, his coach said Thursday.
The world's third-ranked Test bowler suffered the injury while batting and needed pain-killing injections as he bowled 21 overs in Pakistan's first innings and 28 in the second to play a key role in New Zealand's win.
Wagner's four wickets included the crucial scalp of Fawad Alam for 102 during a marathon 11-over spell late on the fifth day, when it looked as if Pakistan could hold on for a draw. Their last wicket fell with less than five overs remaining on Wednesday.     -AFP


