

Mickey Arthur defends his commentator's role in LPL

The coach is being blamed in the media for the team's massive loss against South Africa in the first Boxing Day Test held at the Centurion. Critics add that Arthur was engaged as a commentator and did not coach the training squad in Colombo before the South Africa tour.

The 52-year-old South Africa-born coach, however, has defended his decision for the commentary stint.

"I was there (in Hambantota) to keep a tab on the guys and we only had three players not in the LPL. There were only three players (Dimuth Karunratne, Thirimanne and Santhus), training in Colombo", speaking exclusively over the telephone from South Africa, Arthur said.

"All our squad was in Hambantota at the LPL so it made sense as head coach to watch our players and see the local new talent that could possibly play for Sri Lanka".

"I know how I work and how much respect (I have for my duty)".

Training session

The Sri Lankan team had its New Year's first training session at the Wanderers on Friday morning. The 2nd and the final Test will be played at the same venue (Jan. 3-7).

The fitness of the injured players is being monitored by the medical team.

PCR tests

Members of the Sri Lankan squad had another PCR tests on Thursday and all results are negative, it is learnt here.







