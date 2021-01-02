Bangladesh cricketers wish prosperous, positive New Year

The Bangladesh cricketers expect the whole world would come out of the misery, while wishing the fans and general people a prosperous and positive New Year.

The whole world experienced an unprecedented scenario in the last year, largely due to the novel coronavirus which left the people's life all around the world stranded. As has been the case, the cricket also saw a halt before being restarted in limited scale.

The cricket is being played in the bio-bubble, which many cricketers had already said, put adverse impact psychologically.

The cricketers want the life to back in normalcy in New Year from the scratch of 2020.

Senior Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim said he has learned a lot last year. The wicketkeeper-batsman hoped for a fresh start in the New Year.

Posting pictures of his wife and children, he wrote, "One more year is passing, Alhamdulillah, Allah Almighty has kept us all safe and healthy." We know that by 2020, many people are in dire straits. '

Mushfiqur added, "At the same time, the year has taught us to rethink many small things in life that we might not have thought of.

In the new year we can learn from our mistakes and make ourselves better people. I can't wait to play wearing the national team jersey. I hope I can bring a smile on everyone's face InShaAllah. Happy New Year to all."

Tamim posted pictures of his son, daughter and wife and wished all a Happy New Year.

He wrote: "May Allah bless you all. May the new year be healthy and prosperous."

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan posted a picture with his wife Shishir, where she is seen with baby bump that only indicates that they are expecting their third child.

Shakib only wrote: "New year, new beginning."

Muminul Haque, the captain of the Test team, wrote, "May this year be happy and full of positivity. Happy New Year to all."

National team pace star Rubel Hossain posted a picture with his son and hoped to see a Covid-19 free year,' Alhamdulillah, Happy New Year to all. Waiting for a beautiful world without Corona. I pray to the Creator to keep every human being happy and at peace."

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz wrote, "2020 was a very difficult time for all of us, a bad year for cricket. The past year was just about survival. We didn't have much to do. I pray that 2021 will be safe, stable and happy for all of us. Have a great year ahead. -BSS







