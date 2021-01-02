Video
Walton Federation Cup football

Ctg Abahani in last four beating Sk Russel 2-0

Published : Saturday, 2 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Sports Reporter

A crucial moment of the match between Chittagong Abahani and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the ongoing Walton Federation Cup football on Friday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. photo: BFF

Group-C runner-up Chittagong Abahani confirmed the semifinals with a 2-0 win over Group-A champion Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the extra time after a goalless regular time in the quarterfinals in the ongoing Walton Federation Cup football on Friday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.
It was a rivalry between the two famed coaches of the country AKM Saiful Bari Titu and AKM Maruful Haque as Mr Titu stood at the dugout for the Russel boys while Mr Maruf for the Chittagong boys. However, at the end, coach Maruf had the smile on his face.
The Nigerian striker Idenyi Chinedu Metthew of Chittagong Abahani missed the Friday match too who could not play the last three matches after being tested positive for Coronavirus two weeks back.
After the barren first half, the Russel boys were near to take a lead in the 54th minute when substitute midfielder Sheikh Galibe Newaz curved a long shot towards the bar from a distance of 30 yards yet the flight was blocked right before entering the post by M Nayeem, the vigilant custodian of the port city team.
Chittagong boys could go ahead in the same way in the 64th minute when their substitute midfielder Kawsar Ali Rabbi took a 25-yard long cross but the fans were disheartened to see the ball flew a little over the crosspiece.
To be honest, Sheikh Russel missed the best shot in opening the net in the 67th minute. They were awarded a penalty shot after the opponent downed their striker in the 18-yard box. Unfortunate matter for them that Brazilian striker Giancarlo Lopes Rodrigues took the shot and sent it right into Chittagong Abahani custodian's grip.
After both the team failed to score in the stipulated time, the match rolled for 30-minute extra time. The 90-minute regular time was an episode of 'goal misses'.
In the extra time, Chittagong Abahani mounted pressure on the opponent and succeeded in breaking the deadlock. Their midfielder Rakib Hossain fired the post in 107th minute.
They doubled the margin in the 113th minute when Mannaf Rabby utilised a cross of Cote d'Ivoire midfielder and skipper Kephi Jean Charles Didier to hit the net.  
Right when match referee Anisur Rahman Sagar was blowing the long whistle in the 120th minute, Sheikh Russel's substitute striker Tillis Ahmed illegally knocked downed an opponent substitute midfielder Kawsar Ali Rabbi and for that Toklis was handed a red card.
Now Group-B champion Saif Sporting Club and Group-D runner-up Dhaka Mohammedan are meeting in the second match of quarterfinals on Saturday at 4:00pm at the same venue.


