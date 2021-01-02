Man held for raping girl in Feni

Police have arrested a man in a case filed in connection with the rape of a sixteen-year-old in Feni's Daganbhuiyan upazila.

The arrestee is Khurshid Alam, 35, an auto-rickshaw driver by profession, from the same upazila, said police.

The victim filed the case with Daganbhuiyan Police Station against two people-Khurshid and Russel-under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act yesterday night, said Partha Pratim Deb, inspector (investigation) of the police station.

Khurshid was sent to jail by a district court today after his arrest, said Partha who is also the investigation officer of the case.

According to the case statement, the girl boarded Khurshid's auto-rickshaw in Feni's Mohipal area around 9:00pm on Wednesday to return home after a doctor's appointment.

Khurshid took the girl to his own house in Khushipur village around 1:00am and called his friend Russel.

Both men raped the girl. The victim took shelter in another house after fleeing Khurshid's house and eventually managed to go to her house on Thursday morning, added the case statement. -Agencies







