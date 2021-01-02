LED lights New Year’s gift for city dwellers: DNCC Mayor

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam on Friday said LED lights installation in the DNCC area was a New Year's gift from the DNCC for the city dwellers.

He made the remark at the inauguration ceremony of the 'Supply and installation of LED Street Lights in Dhaka North City Corporation Area' project at the Bangladesh Architect Institute auditorium in Agargaon.

Atiqul Islam said, "Initially we will install 46,410 LED lights in the DNCC area. The lifespan of each light is 22 years and these lights are completely environment friendly."

The DNCC Mayor thanked the Prime Minister and the local government minister for handing over the canal from WASA to the city corporation and said, "DNCC councilors will remove all the illegal structures from the canals and make an easy way for water movement."

Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Md. Tajul Islam said "DNCC has taken initiative to remove darkness from its area. After completion of this project we will take other necessary steps to transform DNCC into a modern city."





