2 drug dealers arrested in city

Detectives Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested two drug dealers along with 20,000 pieces of yaba from Rampura in the capital.

The arrested are Nadim Mahmud, 27 and Md Reazul Islam Ripon, 44.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of DMP Detective Gulshan Division Md Golam Saqlain said they were arrested by the Gulshan Zonal Team and Cantonment Zonal Team of the Detective Branch Gulshan Division from Rampura-Banasree area on Thursday night.

During the primary interrogation, the arrested persons said that they used to buy yaba tablets from Cox's Bazar and bring those tablets to Dhaka for selling those tablets.

A case has been filed against them with Rampura police station. -BSS










