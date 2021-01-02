Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 January, 2021, 5:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

National Social Service Day today

Published : Saturday, 2 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

National Social Service Day-2021 will be observed today under the initiative of Social Welfare Ministry amid different programmes across the     country.
The theme of the day this year is 'Building a Hunger and Poverty Free Society, Services and Opportunities at the End.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday issued separate messages wishing success of all programmes of the day.
The head of the state, in his message, said under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the work of rebuilding war-torn Bangladesh began soon after independence.
Bangabandhu undertook various welfare programmes giving priority to the development of the poor and helpless people and strengthening social security, the president said.
He (Bangabandhu) set a unique example in the country and in the contemporary world by introducing interest-free loan programme in 1974, he said, adding that following this, the government is implementing extensive activities under the social security programme for the development of the disabled, helpless and backward people.
The scope of various social security benefits are constantly expanding to build a sustainable social safety net, he said, adding that all these programmes are playing an important role in ensuring the basic needs of the poor people of the country, social security and empowerment of the people especially women.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Competitive roots: Are plants really selfish on growth?
WHO grants ‘emergency validation’ to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Man held for raping girl in Feni
LED lights New Year’s gift for city dwellers: DNCC Mayor
Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader (left) and Secretary General Ziauddin Bablu
2 drug dealers arrested in city
National Social Service Day today
Trump extends immigrant bans


Latest News
Bangabandhu's mural damaged in Thakurgaon, one arrested
India, Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear installations, prisoners
Pakistan's truck art goes airborne
Democracy shackled by both Awami League and BNP: GM Quader
At least 17 villagers hacked to death in eastern Congo
Wall Street to kick out Chinese telecom giants
GM Quader 'self-declared chairman' of Jatiya Party: Bidisha Ershad
14 brokers held at RMCH
Woman's hanging body recovered in Kurigram
India approves AstraZeneca corona vaccine for emergency use
Most Read News
Weaknesses of country’s healthcare system exposed
COVID-19: 17 deaths, 990 cases in 24 hrs
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia shut down
Jubo League man shot dead in Teknaf
Man held with heroin in Rajshahi
Book distribution among 4 lakh students starts in Bhola
Goodbye 2020, welcome 2021
Barriers of skill migration
Nation fails to tap some of its best and brightest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft