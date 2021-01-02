National Social Service Day today

National Social Service Day-2021 will be observed today under the initiative of Social Welfare Ministry amid different programmes across the country.

The theme of the day this year is 'Building a Hunger and Poverty Free Society, Services and Opportunities at the End.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday issued separate messages wishing success of all programmes of the day.

The head of the state, in his message, said under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the work of rebuilding war-torn Bangladesh began soon after independence.

Bangabandhu undertook various welfare programmes giving priority to the development of the poor and helpless people and strengthening social security, the president said.

He (Bangabandhu) set a unique example in the country and in the contemporary world by introducing interest-free loan programme in 1974, he said, adding that following this, the government is implementing extensive activities under the social security programme for the development of the disabled, helpless and backward people.

The scope of various social security benefits are constantly expanding to build a sustainable social safety net, he said, adding that all these programmes are playing an important role in ensuring the basic needs of the poor people of the country, social security and empowerment of the people especially women. -BSS







