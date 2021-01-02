Video
Road crashes leave 7 dead in Narsingdi, Cox’s Bazar

Published : Saturday, 2 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

At least seven people, including three women, were killed and six others injured in road accidents in Narsingdi and Cox's Bazar on Friday.
Our Narsingdi correspondent reported that a Sylhet-bound passenger bus from Dhaka collided head on with a Dhaka-bound private car in Darikandi area on Dhaka Sylhet highway in Belabo upazila at around 4:30pm, leaving four people, including the driver of the car, killed and two others injured, said Belabo police Sub-Inspector (SI) Saiful Islam.
One of the deceased is Noab Ali, 45, the driver of the car.
Three other deceased are women. They could not be identified as of filing of this report at 7:30pm.
Police recovered the bodies and sent them to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy. The bus driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.
The injured were sent to Bhairab Upazila Health Hospital. A case was filed with Belabo Police Station, said SI Saiful.    
In Cox's Bazar, at least three people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a pick-up van on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway on Friday morning, according to our correspondent.
The deceased are pick-up van driver Mohammad Manik, 26, Tarekul Islam Babu, 22, and Mohammad Mamtaz, 28. All three hailed from Cox's Bazar's Pekua upazila.
Police said the accident took place in front of Baraitali Madrasa gate under Chakaria upazila when a Chattogram-bound Saudia bus hit the pick-up van at around 8:00am.
Pick-up van driver Manik and Babu died on the spot while Mamtaz died on the way to the hospital. The four injured are now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chakaria.
Police seized the bus. A case was filed with Chakaria Police Station.


