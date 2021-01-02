Ode to winter

Winter, you come as blessing to the rich

but curse to the poor, distressed and wretched

people; the rich embrace you gaily, enjoy

life with blithe heart, eat dainty and

rich food, enrobe costly attire, no chill can

touch their hair. They run by car and saunter

meadows and pastures, thickets and hills

with delighted hearts. The indigent rabbles,



Git and gawks of the society count days for grave,

they never see the face of divine boon and bliss.

The economic stringency dwindles their back-bones,

They hardly hear the parable of the people living

in clover and oodles. Winter, you are great crony

to the people of upstairs, and a great foe to the

odds and sods living in huts who sometimes pass nights

in the streets under the blue sky; their paunch



desires food, finds nothing but heart soothing beauty

of Nature. They have no kith and kin, only the

Father in heaven who loves the most tormented hearts

and showers no odium upon them. Look unto Him

and hurl disdain upon blood sucking opulent.

With the advent of piercing cold, January

comes as a cruel month and becomes a

great ache and affliction to mankind and make



them moribund to enjoy mundane

life; joys of life evanescence in the wink

of an eye, bullying of the demons are heard,

the daemon come to succor the distressed

souls. Oh winter come not as demon of the

langsyne, but as a friend to the modern races.

cold weather overpowers the people of the Thorpe

or desolate places, even the dense forests. In the



morn, a thick mist shrouds all the fields,

seas, rivers, lakes, dales or orchards, it seems

that the whole earth is covered by a white

bed sheet. The sun rays cannot penetrate

the thick mist and surcease from

sending rays to the people shivering

with cold. The singing cuckoos and nightingales

are hardly seen on the branches of the trees, as if,

their philogynist are still wooing being obsessed

with the phantom of love. Love is divine, but its

instincts are mundane. The terrestrial beings

need both love and lovers. One in absence of

other is utterly helpless. Cold countries of the world

are at more risk and perils where blizzards

are blowing, thaws, flakes of snow are falling

from the sky incessantly, thousands of bus and



car commuters are stranded and looking unto ether

for help. Humanity is crying in the snow-clad

hills, hamlets and deserts, no succor comes from a

thaumaturge; philanthropists, bounteous souls,

demagogues come out from your elegant chambers

or ostentatious edifices to retrieve the people

from the dying fettle for natural calamities, thaws

and horrible zephyr have made the mass work-shy.



Lush younkers wait for nights eagerly to cuddle,

to kiss and enjoy the nectar of life, barter

of billet-doux goes on between the Juveniles; even

the aged ones keenly feel oomph and ardor and

do not lag behind. Winter, you are foe to the

hinds of Thorpe and friends to denizens

of the cities and harbors. Spring remains

latent in you, and appears before the starveling



people to rejuvenate them with vigor

and spree. Humming bees come to cull honey

from flowers; cuckoos and nightingales

sing the sweet songs to entice the people of

villages and cities, paramours be passionate,

grass sprouts, verdant trees dangle in glee.



Zephyr, cease blowing from the north, pave the

way to the spring to take place from the winter.

Let the inmates of this planet be jovial and

have natural spirit to enjoy life beneath the sun.



Zazabor Osman is a poet





