Ode to winter
Winter, you come as blessing to the rich
but curse to the poor, distressed and wretched
people; the rich embrace you gaily, enjoy
life with blithe heart, eat dainty and
rich food, enrobe costly attire, no chill can
touch their hair. They run by car and saunter
meadows and pastures, thickets and hills
with delighted hearts. The indigent rabbles,
Git and gawks of the society count days for grave,
they never see the face of divine boon and bliss.
The economic stringency dwindles their back-bones,
They hardly hear the parable of the people living
in clover and oodles. Winter, you are great crony
to the people of upstairs, and a great foe to the
odds and sods living in huts who sometimes pass nights
in the streets under the blue sky; their paunch
desires food, finds nothing but heart soothing beauty
of Nature. They have no kith and kin, only the
Father in heaven who loves the most tormented hearts
and showers no odium upon them. Look unto Him
and hurl disdain upon blood sucking opulent.
With the advent of piercing cold, January
comes as a cruel month and becomes a
great ache and affliction to mankind and make
them moribund to enjoy mundane
life; joys of life evanescence in the wink
of an eye, bullying of the demons are heard,
the daemon come to succor the distressed
souls. Oh winter come not as demon of the
langsyne, but as a friend to the modern races.
cold weather overpowers the people of the Thorpe
or desolate places, even the dense forests. In the
morn, a thick mist shrouds all the fields,
seas, rivers, lakes, dales or orchards, it seems
that the whole earth is covered by a white
bed sheet. The sun rays cannot penetrate
the thick mist and surcease from
sending rays to the people shivering
with cold. The singing cuckoos and nightingales
are hardly seen on the branches of the trees, as if,
their philogynist are still wooing being obsessed
with the phantom of love. Love is divine, but its
instincts are mundane. The terrestrial beings
need both love and lovers. One in absence of
other is utterly helpless. Cold countries of the world
are at more risk and perils where blizzards
are blowing, thaws, flakes of snow are falling
from the sky incessantly, thousands of bus and
car commuters are stranded and looking unto ether
for help. Humanity is crying in the snow-clad
hills, hamlets and deserts, no succor comes from a
thaumaturge; philanthropists, bounteous souls,
demagogues come out from your elegant chambers
or ostentatious edifices to retrieve the people
from the dying fettle for natural calamities, thaws
and horrible zephyr have made the mass work-shy.
Lush younkers wait for nights eagerly to cuddle,
to kiss and enjoy the nectar of life, barter
of billet-doux goes on between the Juveniles; even
the aged ones keenly feel oomph and ardor and
do not lag behind. Winter, you are foe to the
hinds of Thorpe and friends to denizens
of the cities and harbors. Spring remains
latent in you, and appears before the starveling
people to rejuvenate them with vigor
and spree. Humming bees come to cull honey
from flowers; cuckoos and nightingales
sing the sweet songs to entice the people of
villages and cities, paramours be passionate,
grass sprouts, verdant trees dangle in glee.
Zephyr, cease blowing from the north, pave the
way to the spring to take place from the winter.
Let the inmates of this planet be jovial and
have natural spirit to enjoy life beneath the sun.
Zazabor Osman is a poet