

Ananya Ek Salsabil Hena

The book details our favorite capital city Dhaka in the fifties and sixties and even earlier. It added a new dimension of search for those who are thirsty for knowledge. Expectantly, the readers will just be happy reading the book.

The activities of the last six decades, starting from the childhood of Salsabil Hena, have found place in it. Writer-journalist Jamaluddin Jamal has covered every incident very skillfully. Over the past four decades, numerous articles of Salsabil Hena have been published in various national newspapers. The essence of these articles is given importance in the book. Moreover, the multidimensionality of the subject has enriched it even more.

Umme Kawsar Salsabil Hena was born, raised and settled in Dhaka. The place of her birth and childhood, the history and culture of old Dhaka has inspired her. On the other hand, inequality in many cases has broken her heart. It inevitably had an impact on her later life. At one stage, out of a sense of social responsibility, she left teaching life and became involved in politics. The details of these activities have been given priority in the book.

Salsabil Hena was born in an aristocrat Muslim family in old Dhaka. The family was one of the few Muslim families in Dhaka at that time whose were well-educated. For this reason, even though being a Muslim girl, she was able to finish her university studies without any hindrance. Being a meritorious student, the surrounding issues cut a mark in her mind.

She became involved in the national movement while studying at the university. During the war of liberation she joined the freedom struggle from captivity at home. During this time, she provided shelter and food to the freedom fighters. The obligations & liabilities made her involved in various social activities. The details are found in this text. For this reason, the book is bound to be considered an exception to the readers.

This text contains an interview with her. In it she gave a comparative description of the past and present politics. She also expressed her views on what needs to be done to accelerate development-oriented politics. This part will be valued by all, young and old politicians alike.

Salsabil Hena has traveled around the world for personal, family and political purposes, including India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada. The book describes the people of those countries, their lives, cultures and livelihoods- which will touch the heart of the readers.

This learned woman with the spirit of liberation war in her heart joined active politics in the eighties by joining Hussain Mohammad Ershad's Jatiya Party. The main purpose of her participation in politics was to expand women's education and create awareness among them about their rights. By joining politics, she got the opportunity to take part in the development of the society. These issues and various anecdotes of the society and the neglected women have found a place in this book, which will move the heart of the readers.







