

New Year, new hope and new achievements

The harsh reality is that all the heartache and hardship of the past year will not automatically disappear, and the novel coronavirus will still be there among us-but we are more powerful than we realize. Therefore, ifwe can start 2021 with a positive attitude, we can keep going no matter how frequent and difficult the obstacles are.

Starting the year with a purpose: Having a sense of purpose is directly linked with a happier and more successful life. We should start this year with the goal of being kinder and more compassionate to ourselves. To the mothers who are working arduously for ensuring a quality life for their family-why not begin the year with intention of practicing self-care. To the working women who are exhausted from trying to keep balance in their life; let us take a pause and remind ourselves what we would like to foster-Breath, Joy, Gratitude. And to the young girls who are about to step into the new normal-start the new year with the intention of empowering themselves.

Taking the stairs: Even the slightest amount of exercise can do wonders to the health. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, regular exercise provides a considerable array of health benefits which include lowering blood pressure, preventing diabetes, and reducing cholesterols and cardiovascular diseases. And to the advantage of women, these benefits expand because of their particular combination of hormones and health risks. Moreover, it can make one feel more confident and give a sense of accomplishment. Hence, let us lace up our shoes and give ourselves a much-needed confidence boost.

Sharpening your skills: Development of soft skills and career growth are both intertwined with each other. As the job market is always evolving, why not start the year by giving a sharp edge to your soft skills or pursuing a course that you have been longing to complete or joining a leadership program. As reported by a 2020 LinkedIn survey, soft skills that were high on the list of job requirements for prospective hires are creativity, persuasion, collaboration, adaptability, and emotional intelligence. Let this be the year of gaining new skills and empowering ourselves.

Getting rid of toxicity: There is a saying that you are the sum of the five relationships you have with the people who are closest to you. Our loved ones stand by us, support us throughout our lifetime, however, harboring toxic relationships can have a detrimental impact on our wellbeing. Let us start 2021 by choosing to surround ourselves with positive people who make us feel good about ourselves and appreciate all the good things we have in our life, in general. We should start the new year by valuing and cultivating joyous and healthy relationships.

The most powerful thing we can do in 2021 is to choose hope over despair, resilience over uncertainty. Let us start this new year by seeing a fresh start contained in hope-the dark cloud of the pandemic is still hovering over our head, and it will be here for a long time. But we should not forget to be kind to ourselves as well as our loved ones. Let us look at the horizon and set new goals. Let us ensure that our dreams and hopes never fade away.

