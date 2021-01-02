

Call for protection of the rights of women and children

Child marriage is a curse and the pace of our economic development will be slowed down if it is not checked. Terming child marriage as a cause of both child and maternal mortality, they stressed raising awareness among people, especially fathers, about the social problem.

Mohammad Muhibuzzaman, joint secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, said "the government is making its sincere efforts to combat the problem. He sought the cooperation of all concerned in this regard."

Dr. Abul Hossain, project director of Multi-sectoral Programme on Violence against Women, said, "the government has taken necessary steps, including enacting laws and Action Plan for protecting the legal rights of children and women. It is required to launch an awareness campaign at family and educational institutions about it, he said, adding the country will remain in good condition if the rights of women and children are protected."

"It is needed to increase people's access to the facilities offered by the government for ensuring the rights of women and children," he added.

Rafiq ul Haque, director, ICT division of Islamic Foundation, said the use of religious leaders can help protect the rights of children, including halting child marriage.

Terming child marriage as a violation of human rights, M Rabiul Islam, deputy director of National Human Rights Commission Bangladesh, called on all concerned to play their due role in protecting the rights of children.

The speakers came up with the remarks at an opinion exchange program between the government officials and youths as part of a youth advocacy dialogue held virtually recently.

Save the Children in Bangladesh, the secretariat of Engage Men and Boys (EMB) Network Bangladesh, Youth Platform for Transforming Masculinities and National Girl Child Advocacy Forum jointly organized the event.

Addressing the event, youths called upon government officials to play their role in ending child marriage by motivating fathers and ensuring Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) for all youths.

In their recommendations, they called for ensuring SRHR for youths, especially for indigenous, transgender, and ethnic people. They stressed raising a countrywide awareness campaign in this regard.

Moderated by Umme Salma, Project Director and Gender Advisor of Save the Children, Sohanur Rahman, National Change Maker of SRHR and Ending Child Marriage project, Nasima Akter Jolly, Secretary of National Girl Child Advocacy, Musfiqur Rahman Sabbir and Habibur Rahman, EMB members, among others addressed at the event.





