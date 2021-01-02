Video
Radisson Womenâ€™s Retreats launched

Published : Saturday, 2 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Women\'s Own Desk

Radisson Blu Dhaka is pioneering the launch of Women's Retreats in Bangladesh! In line the hotels strategy to revitalize the domestic tourism sector, Radisson Blu Dhaka has created three indulging packages focusing on women's fitness, wellness and relaxation. Guests are able to choose between half and full day retreats enabling them to enjoy unique experiences.
Recognizing the importance of a gender balanced guest mix, women can choose from a selection of ten sports activities, eight spa therapies and a variety of dining and high-tea options. Radisson is also the only hotel in Bangladesh, offering Nordic Walking at their Water Garden Pond, which provides an ideal setting for this highly popular cardiovascular workout. The hotels facilities include a state of the art Fitness Center, Finish Sauna, Herbal Steam Room, Tennis, Basketball and Badminton Courts. The hotel's swimming pools for adults and children are heated to 85° F or 30° C during the cooler months.
Best of all - our Radisson Women's Retreats are offered at 50 per cent discounted prices for local residents from 1st of January till 30th of June. With starting prices from 3,500 excluding taxes and service charge for half-day packages, this truly provides excellent value for money. Furthermore, City Alo cardholders will benefit from an additional 10per cent exclusive discount on published package prices.
Radisson Blu Dhaka is committed to deliver upscale services ensuring women's comfort and wellness in a safe environment.


