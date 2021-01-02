Say hello to healthy lifestyle in 2021



Tunzida Yousuf Chhonda CEO of Cfitz Ladies Fitness Studio

Ring in the New Year with a fit body and a fresh mind! We want to say a loud bye bye to the year that Covid destroyed and a hopeful hello to a better 2021. Equipped with all the harsh learnings of the previous year, we must safely step into a new cautious lifestyle and a unique set of New Year's resolutions. Here is what my students and I are promising ourselves: to be more fit and healthier than we ever were.Here is what you must do if you too want to bring in the new year with your best self forward: a total body workout and a holistic lifestyle.Step One: Working out for an hour three times a week with a different focus each time and boosting the immune systemStep Two: Drinking plenty of water, eating healthy, going to sleep and waking up early.Step Three: Having unwavering faith and being diligently cautious, keeping a positive attitude while working from home or at work, and going off your devices for prolonged period of time.Exercises: 15 minutes of cardio with a combination of walking, spot jogging, jump rope, jumping jack can do the heart, blood stream and unwanted jiggle, wonders if done frequently within a week. Followed by a 15 minute combination of slow and fast crunches, planks and side planks will strengthen the core and make you strong and burn the unwanted layers. Followed by a 15 minute combination of squats and lunges, pushups and knee highs to tone and challenge the body. Ending the routine with 15 minutes of deep stretching to relax the muscles and bring down the heart beat. It will be good to do something about the under-chin area; like looking up and opening and closing the mouth, and kissing the ceiling and smiling. Some arm exercises too, can help tone the limbs.Lifestyle: a holistic change to find synchronisation between diet and life should be a new year's resolution to strive for. A diet rich in greens, and superfoods, together with honey and ginger teas should be a staple for adults and children alike in order to hydrate boost the immune system. Vitamin D, straight from the sun is imperative, so even though we are stuck at home, we should be spending time in the veranda or the roof to make sure we give the body and the mind a change a few times a day if possible. This does wonders for the mind too.Tips: we need to revisit the triggers of the previous years so that we are aware of them in 2021. For example if being indoors for long stretches of time have brought along depression before, make sure that is paid attention to next year so it does not repeat itself. Get the vaccine for yourself, your family and staff as soon as you can and help others get it too. And most importantly stay safe, stay sane and stay in. May this new year, be better, be safer and, save more lives than take.