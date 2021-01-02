

Six-yard story for bridal

Therefore, the outfit of the bride and bridegroom have to be more gorgeous and that's the ritual here. The outfit adds to the bride's beauty and compliments it. For a bride, her wedding dress is one of her most significant priorities. Shopping starts months before the marriage. Nowadays, one gets to see the latest trends in marriages.

With time the fashion arena of Bangladesh always sees a new trend, but the saree remains the favorite outfit for most local brides. It can be the gorgeous katan, benarosi, silk, stone studded net, or the heavily embroidered georgette.

Preeti Modi, the owner of Kiara, one of the designers of bridal wear, leaves no stone unturned to make the bridal dress a gorgeous one. She said her designed bridal wear is exclusive.

Preeti said, "2020 has been a very unfortunate year for all of us. We have all managed to survive this pandemic year and hopeful we will all shine brighter next year.

This year Kiara has focused a lot on bridal sarees. She said, "We studied our clients and the bridal markets and realized that people want to get married with a limited crowd this season and hence want to look subtle and bling than adorn to heavy couture."

"We have focused and emphasized on various colors and not just the color red.

Bright and new colors like green, orange, fuchsia, matte gold, peach, and pastels have been our colors this season for the bridals. Moonga silk, kadhwa silk, katan, Banarasi silk, Kanchivaram silk, name it and we have it. Our artisans have beautifully handcrafted these pretty colored six-yard sarees with grace and elegance," she added.

Sindoor Red Katan Silk Saree

Handwoven in real zari threads and banarasi jangla work. The jangla work features all over jaal, flowers, and creepers, that cover the body of the fabric to create a rich and dense design. Pair it with golden accessories to look beautiful.



The splendor of this classic Saree in black and gold hues is unmatched. Handwoven in Sona Rupa Kadhwa boota and zari border, this timeless piece will accentuate the look for all your evening outings.

Banarasi Jangla Saree

Green is often associated with royalty and for all the right reasons! Kiara craftsmen designed and weaved this jangla saree in the most eye-catching hue of royal color in a fabric one can never go wrong with-Katan Silk! The golden silk blouse compliments the look.

Sona Rupa Zari Embroidery

Jangla work sarees are the most versatile when it comes to occasion wear, this golden jaal work on the cream beige base makes a perfect and elegant silhouette for all your occasions.

Moonga Silk Saree

Moonga silk fabric outlives the wearers, it's known for its resilience and lustrous shine.

Handcrafted with top weaving skills, this will keep compliments coming.

Wear the elegance and grace, elaborate designs and rich moonga silk fabric, handcrafted with top weaving skills, to keep the grandeur even more special.

Gold Sona Rupa Saree

This golden jaal work on the cream beige base makes a perfect and elegant silhouette for all your occasions.

"Every bride looks the most beautiful in Saree. So we have some good colors and variations in bridal Sarees this time too," she added.

