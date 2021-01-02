

Recipes of Chakma Cuisine



l 20 types of vegetable 500 gram

l Onion (julienne cut) 1/2 cup

l Coriander seeds powder 1 tsp

l Red chili powder 1tsp

l Green chili paste 2 tsp

l Cumin paste 1 tsp

l Salt to taste

l Mustard oil 1 cup



Method:



Heat the pot with mustard oil. Fry the onion for a couple of minutes. Add all the vegetables. Include the rest of the ingredients. Stir properly. Add a bit of water & cover. Cook until the vegetables get boiled.





Recipes of Chakma Cuisine

Ingredient:



l White peas 2 cup

l Onion (julienne cut) 1/2 cup

l Coriander seeds powder 1 tsp

l Red chili powder 1tsp

l Green chili paste 1 tsp

l Cumin paste 1 tsp

l Salt to taste

l Mustard oil 1 cup



Method:



Soak the white peas overnight or at least for 6 hours. Boil them and strain the water. Now heat the pot with mustard oil. Fry the onion for a couple of minutes. Add boiled white peas. Include the rest of the ingredients. Stir properly for 2 more minutes. Ready to serve.







