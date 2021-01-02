|
Recipes of Chakma Cuisine
|
Alvi Rahman Shovon, founder of FoodTribe by Alvi is a prominent culinary artist of Bangladesh. He is the ambassador of World Gourmet Society and representing Bengali foodworldwide as well as he achieved Black Belt for Casual Dining & Fine Dining from there. He also achieved the Gold Plate from Italian Dining Summit. Today he presented two traditional dishes from Chakma Cuisine.
Alvi Rahman Shovon
PajonIngredient:
l 20 types of vegetable 500 gram
l Onion (julienne cut) 1/2 cup
l Coriander seeds powder 1 tsp
l Red chili powder 1tsp
l Green chili paste 2 tsp
l Cumin paste 1 tsp
l Salt to taste
l Mustard oil 1 cup
Method:
Heat the pot with mustard oil. Fry the onion for a couple of minutes. Add all the vegetables. Include the rest of the ingredients. Stir properly. Add a bit of water & cover. Cook until the vegetables get boiled.
Biriani
Ingredient:
l White peas 2 cup
l Onion (julienne cut) 1/2 cup
l Coriander seeds powder 1 tsp
l Red chili powder 1tsp
l Green chili paste 1 tsp
l Cumin paste 1 tsp
l Salt to taste
l Mustard oil 1 cup
Method:
Soak the white peas overnight or at least for 6 hours. Boil them and strain the water. Now heat the pot with mustard oil. Fry the onion for a couple of minutes. Add boiled white peas. Include the rest of the ingredients. Stir properly for 2 more minutes. Ready to serve.