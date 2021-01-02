Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 January, 2021, 5:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

This Week

Rang Bangladesh brings face mask

Published : Saturday, 2 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Life & Style Desk

Rang Bangladesh brings face mask

Rang Bangladesh brings face mask

The mask is necessary to combat the novel coronavirus, the World Health Organization says. There is no way to sit still during this long coronary period, everyone has started returning to work. As a result, face masks have now become a periodic cure for crises. That is why Rang Bangladesh, one of the prestigious fashion houses in the country, has come up with a variety of comfortable print masks considering health protection. Knit and oven cloth masks are made for everyone to use. If you want, you can take fashionable masks of different colors. Masks of different designs will be available for 90 taka to 110 taka.
 You can find all the fine masks of Rang Bangladesh at any outlet in Dhaka and outside Dhaka. So, buy a mask for yourself and your loved ones today considering the fashion with health protection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six-yard story for bridal
Recipes of Chakma Cuisine
Rang Bangladesh brings face mask
Pre-bridal skin care for glow
Recipe
Radisson Blu Dhaka ready to celebrate New Year
Kay Kraft’s bridal collections
Anjan’s winter collections


Latest News
Bangabandhu's mural damaged in Thakurgaon, one arrested
India, Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear installations, prisoners
Pakistan's truck art goes airborne
Democracy shackled by both Awami League and BNP: GM Quader
At least 17 villagers hacked to death in eastern Congo
Wall Street to kick out Chinese telecom giants
GM Quader 'self-declared chairman' of Jatiya Party: Bidisha Ershad
14 brokers held at RMCH
Woman's hanging body recovered in Kurigram
India approves AstraZeneca corona vaccine for emergency use
Most Read News
Weaknesses of country’s healthcare system exposed
COVID-19: 17 deaths, 990 cases in 24 hrs
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia shut down
Jubo League man shot dead in Teknaf
Man held with heroin in Rajshahi
Book distribution among 4 lakh students starts in Bhola
Goodbye 2020, welcome 2021
Barriers of skill migration
Nation fails to tap some of its best and brightest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft