

Rang Bangladesh brings face mask

You can find all the fine masks of Rang Bangladesh at any outlet in Dhaka and outside Dhaka. So, buy a mask for yourself and your loved ones today considering the fashion with health protection.







The mask is necessary to combat the novel coronavirus, the World Health Organization says. There is no way to sit still during this long coronary period, everyone has started returning to work. As a result, face masks have now become a periodic cure for crises. That is why Rang Bangladesh, one of the prestigious fashion houses in the country, has come up with a variety of comfortable print masks considering health protection. Knit and oven cloth masks are made for everyone to use. If you want, you can take fashionable masks of different colors. Masks of different designs will be available for 90 taka to 110 taka.You can find all the fine masks of Rang Bangladesh at any outlet in Dhaka and outside Dhaka. So, buy a mask for yourself and your loved ones today considering the fashion with health protection.