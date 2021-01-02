

Pre-bridal skin care for glow

For Dry Skin:

1. If you happen to have a dry skin, then the first and foremost thing to do is to keep it hydrated internally and externally. Drink at least 8 glasses of water daily. Include lots of dairy products in your diet like milk, cheese, yogurt and clarified butter. And also add ghee to your dal, rice, chapattis, etc.

2. If you have a dry skin, add dry fruits to your diet like almonds, walnuts, raisins, figs and cashews. Flaxseeds can turn out to be quite beneficial as well.

3. Avocado is great for your skin and you should eat it and apply it on face to reap its maximum benefits.

Here's a wonderful dry skin mask that you can use twice a week.

Ingredients:

l Half mashed avocado

l 1 tsp honey

l Paste of 2 walnuts and 2 almonds

Method:

l Mix all the ingredients with milk and apply to cleaned skin. Leave for 15 minutes. Wash off with cold water and pat dry.

l Another wonderful way of bringing glow to dry skin is to massage it with 1 tsp of almond oil mixed with honey. Apart from this, drink warm honey lemon water everyday first thing in the morning as it not only clears your system but also brings a glow to your skin.

For Oily Skin:

1. If you have an oily skin, then be careful about what you eat and try and focus more on raw foods and lightly cooked food, which is steamed, grilled or even baked.

2. You diet should include lots of salad sticks, yogurt dips, hummus and fresh fruits. I recommend at least three oranges a day for all brides to build up their immunity levels and also to increase their Vitamin C intake, which will eventually help in clarifying the skin.

3. 10 to 12 glasses of water is recommended for consumption besides cooling chaach, coconut water, vegetable juices, etc.

4. Avoid fried foods, heavy gravy foods, and sweets. The following masks to reduce oiliness and make skin glow:

Ingredients:

l 2 tsp fuller's earth

l 1 tsp fresh mint paste

l A pinch of camphor

l Rose water to mix to a smooth paste

Method:

1. Not only is this mask excellent for increasing blood circulation but it also has anti-bacterial properties that will help reduce oiliness, dissuade pimples and acne and porcelain your skin. Use it three times a week.

