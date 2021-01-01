Govt to face new economic  challenges in New Year: Experts

The New Year starts with new economic challenges that the government would need to resolve with more focused attention on several issues, experts said.

In their view poverty reduction, picking up GDP growth, increase of export, recovery of the banking sector, supporting micro and small industries, agriculture, increasing revenue collection and minimizing unemployment rates are the major issues to be handled on priority basis.

A former caretaker government advisor Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam told the Daily Observer that GDP growth should be restored with necessary policy supports in agriculture, service sector and manufacturing which have been battered by the pandemic.

He said the government has already announced its 8th five-year plan and once its objectives were fulfilled GDP growth would pick up. But for this massive investment an action plans must be mobilized to revamp activities at all levels.

The senior economist said due to corona pandemic domestic unemployment rate has deteriorated and it may further worsen on arrival of more migrant workers who have come back to the country.

Moreover the growing income discrimination must be reduced, he said.

The former bureaucrat also said an equitable distribution of incentives money is an urgent need at this moment as banks are yet to disburse more than half of the stimulus package money for SME sector while it is also at low for other sector.

He said funds must go to people who need it the most.

Mirza Aziz said few old issues in corruption in banking sector must be tacked and discipline and accountability in this sector must be ensured.

Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies senior research fellow Nazneen Ahmed said efforts must be strengthened to export increase and diversify exports and proper use of the stimulus package must be achieved to achieve better results.

She said recovery of the agriculture must be achieved which has suffered the most this year to avert any food shortage in the country. To protect farmers' interest the government must be more specific in allowing rice imports and other agriculture products.

She also said more rice import at this moment will impact Boro production. He suggested more targeted use of micro finance organizations like PKSF for recovery of the SME sector.

Regarding the rescheduling of loans she said it should not be massive as many can repay it now despite the pandemic. She said pandemic affected small business must be more supported more to ensure among others employment to people.

She said revenue collection would be other major challenge of the government in the New Year.





