Over 600 madrasas being closed in Assam

India's Assam government is going to close down over 600 state-run madrasas and turning those into general schools from next year.

To this effect, Assam state assembly on Wednesday night -- amid walkout by opposition Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) -- passed a bill.

From April 1 next year, more than 600 state-run madrasas will be converted into upper primary, high and higher secondary schools with no change of status, pay, allowances and service conditions of the teaching and non-teaching staff, according to the bill.

The opposition slammed the BJP-led state government's move to close the madrasas and accused the ruling party of adopting

polarisation tactics in Assam which will have fresh Assembly polls in March-April next year.

After Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma turned down the request of the Congress and AIUDF to send The Assam Repealing Bill, 2020 to the select committee to have "proper discussion" and also rejected the amendments, the Speaker placed the proposed law to voice vote.

Amidst a noisy scene, the bill was passed with majority as all allies of BJP -- Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) -- supported the government.

The approved bill proposes to abolish the two existing acts -- The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation) Act, 1995 and The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation of Services of Employees and Re-Organisation of Madrassa Educational Institutions) Act, 2018.

"I feel this is going to be a gift to the minority community. The students studying in those madrasas will hail the decision after 10 years," Sarma said, rejecting opposition members' objections.

He said the government cannot support teaching of a particular religion in a secular country like India.

"It is wrong to say that the government is doing this against the Muslim society. Opposing Islamic fundamentalism is not opposing the religion Islam. Our government has done lot of things to uplift the minority community," Sarma said, citing some examples of schemes.

Sarma said he does not need votes in minority areas for the next 20 years and he has no compulsion unlike the period when he was in the Congress. -Agencies





