AL wants Covid-free country in New Year

Although the year 2020, marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, hindered the ongoing development of the country, the ruling Awami League (AL) wants to solve all the problems and to see a Covid-free Bangladesh in the New Year.

The party wants to continue the trend of development as well as solve the Rohingya problem and celebrate the golden jubilee of independence in a lively celebration. AL sees it as a challenge to complete the events that could not be held due to Covid-19 and to move forward on the

path of prosperous Bangladesh by making the organization stronger and more united.

The senior and influential leaders of the ruling party are expecting a Covid-free country and a peaceful world in the New Year 2021.

AL Presidium Member Faruk Khan told the Daily Observer, "The Padma Bridge is visible. The other works to finish the mega project should be forwarded. The inauguration of this bridge will open new horizons for the people of 29 districts in the south. The people of the whole country will enjoy its benefits."

"Besides, attention will be given to the completion of other mega projects and ongoing projects for the development of our villages," he added.

Faruk Khan also said, "AL led government has faced Covid-19 pandemic successfully. World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized it. Keep continuing the ongoing fight we will work to eradicate Covid by bringing the vaccine as soon as possible."

Jahangir Kabir Nanak, another Presidium Member of AL, said, "Our pledge in the new year is to build a non-communal Bangladesh by continuing the trend of development of the country."

Regarding party's plan of action in the New Year, Nanak said, "In the new year, our organizational activities at all levels will be more orderly. We will focus on increasing organizational strength."

"As 'Mujib Year', the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been extended due to Corona. So, hopefully this year we will be able to properly observe all the ceremonies of Mujib Year," added Nanak.

Besides, different level leaders of AL said that there is nothing new in AL. The party and the government must move forward towards the goal by keeping the old trend and making it more people oriented.

Many mega projects are being implemented. Now, AL has to focus on speeding up and implementing them quickly. Only then will the golden Bengal of Bangabandhu's dream be built under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, expected AL leaders and activists.







