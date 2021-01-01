BNP expects to ‘bring back democracy’ in New Year

Apart from Khaleda Zia's release from jail in 2020, no other success was seen in the BNP's political activities.

However, in the upcoming new-year BNP leaders expect to bring back democracy with the help of common people in the country.

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told the Daily Observer, "The ruling government is running the country with political mafias. These mafias do not think of the common people of the country. They are looting the country's resources and laundering to abroad."

BNP will involve the

common people with their movement in the New Year to free the people from this captivity, Amir Khasru said, "Every deprived person in the country today wants to return the ownership of their country. Because there is no freedom of speech and there is no guarantee of life in the country."

The fascist government even snatched away people's voting right, Amir Khasru said.

BNP called for a strike in the capital on February 2 this year, alleging irregularities in the Dhaka City Corporation elections.

February 8 was the day of imprisonment of Chairperson Khaleda Zia. The party started the year through these two programmes. And the show-cause notice to the two vice chairmen of the party for violating the party discipline was the hot topic of the last month of the year.

In March 2020, due to the global coronavirus epidemic, the organizational activities of the party were closed for about 7 months.

This time BNP helped the poor and helpless, distributing masks and relief and conduct virtual meetings, seminars and press conferences.

Meanwhile, the release of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia on March 25 was only good news for the party.

On 19 March 2016, the BNP National Executive Committee was formed through the party's Sixth National Council. The three-year term of the committee ended last year, but the National Council failed to do so in 2020.

BNP Senior Vice-Chairman Tarique Rahman has been in touch with party leaders and activists from London for a long time. After Khaleda Zia was convicted on February 8, 2016, she became the acting chairman. Since then, the politics of Skype has started more strongly, which continued in 2020.

Like every year, the BNP has lost many senior leaders and activists of the party in 2020.

Party's vice chairman Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yusuf, former vice chairman Shahjahan Siraj, chairperson's advisory council member MA Haque, BNP chairperson's adviser M Nurul Islam Dadu abd Co Organizing Secretary Abdul Awal Khan died in 2020.

BNP faced criticism since it formed a four-party alliance with Jamaat in 1999. This year the issue came up again. In the middle of the year, rumors spread that a meeting of the BNP's standing committee decided to exclude Jamaat from the 20-party alliance.

However, when contacted some members of the party's standing committee, they denied the matter.

After the 2016 elections, the 20-party alliance became inactive and 2020 was no exception from this. Although the smaller parties are looking at the BNP, a major ally of the alliance, they have not taken any steps to strengthen the alliance.







