Friday, 1 January, 2021, 2:16 PM
28 C-19 deaths, 1,014 cases in 24 hours

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 28 more new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Thursday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 7,559, according a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
1,014 people were tested positive for Covid-19 during the period and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 513,510.
Besides, 1,389 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 457,459 with an 89.08 per cent recovery rate, said the
Srelease.
Meanwhile, 13,254 samples were tested in 180 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,227,598 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The latest day's infection rate was 7.65 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 15.91 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.47 per cent.
Among the deceased of Thursday, 21 were men and seven were women. 26 of them died in different hospitals across the country while two at home. Moreover, 22 of them were in Dhaka, three in Chattogram and one each in, Barishal, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims' shows that 5,754 of the total deceased were men and 1,805 were women.


