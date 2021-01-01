Weaknesses of country’s healthcare system exposed

The first coronavirus patient was identified in the country on March 8. Since then, things have changed. From then the infection and death from Covid-19 started increasing in the country. During the year Covid-19 has exposed the weaknesses of the healthcare system in the country.

The coronavirus was first identified in late December 2019 in Wuhan in China. Since then, the virus has killed more than 1.8 million people worldwide. Of these, more than seven and a half thousand people have died due to this virus in Bangladesh alone.

DGHS has announced to increase the corona test facilities across the country from March 29. At present, these facilities have increased to a total of 114 RT-PCR, 24 Gene-Expert and 29 Rapid Antigen-based testing labs.

Uncertainty due to lack of coordination, discrimination in healthcare service, corruption and lack of logistics and manpower shortage have highlighted the weaknesses of the country's health sector. It has shown how fragile the health sector institutions are in dealing emergencies.

At the time of the beginning of the pandemic, government kept open all types of ports and that was one of the main reasons for the spread of the virus. Eventually, the government was forced to close all ports, make it mandatory for migrant workers to be quarantined, and put the country under a complete lockdown.

The government announced lockdown from March 26 without stopping public transports. As a result, people left Dhaka ignoring the fear of the viral infection. After that, the government gradually extended the period of lockdown which had a clear impact on the country's economy.

On June 29, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare imposed fee on coronavirus sample test. In this case, Regent Hospital Ltd and JKG Ltd had issued about 40,000 fake Covid-19 certificates in early July which became a hot talk over the world.

Although health experts said the government's failure in various ways, which the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disagrees with because the Covid-19 is an unknown challenge to the world as well as to them. They had limitations, but still the virus did not spread widely in the country.

Experts said wrong decisions, late taking of action and confused thinking from the beginning is responsible for the outbreak of coronavirus.

From the beginning, Health Ministers and health officials have repeatedly said they are fully prepared to deal with coronavirus. But it was seen that people thought that sometimes they have given false information to the people.

In this year one of the hot topics was removal of DG of DGHS.

The government removed several top officials, including Abul Kalam Azad, Director General of the DGHS for his involvement in corruption.

Experts said internal clash between various government departments is responsible for the delay in taking emergency action to deal with the deadly virus.

The virus has disrupted the lives and livelihoods of people around the world.

In the meantime, a new strain of the virus has been found in the UK, which is 'more contagious'. As a result, European countries have been forced to close their borders and many countries have been forced to cut off air communication with the United Kingdom.











