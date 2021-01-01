New Year begins with hope for resurgence







On the eve of New year in English calendar, people releasing Fanush (sky lantern) to float away towards the stars giving up to a feeling of high that only freedom can bring. The photo was taken from Dhunat in Bogura on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The people of Bangladesh are hoping that they would celebrate the golden jubilee of country's independence in pandemic free world. The possibility of getting Corona vaccine in the early New Year is fuelling the hope of countrymen.

Despite the hope of huge prospects and confidence for building a corruption free developed country, Bangladesh could not cross the year 2020 according to the plan.

But the supervision and strong leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the ruling government is still combating against the deadly virus.

On March 23, as a part of preventive measures against the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, the government declared general holidays from March 26 and later extended the shutdown in phases till May 30.

This pandemic has changed the usualness of all sectors including political, economic, health, education, cultural and tourism sectors in the country.

On March 8, the first coronavirus patient was identified in the country. Since then, everything has been changed. From then the infection and death from Covid-19 started increasing in the country. During the year Covid-19 has exposed the weakness of the healthcare system in the country.

The coronavirus was first identified at Wuhan city of China in late December 2019. Since then, the virus has killed more than 1.8 million people worldwide. Of these, more than seven and a half thousand people have died due to this virus in Bangladesh alone.

The coronavirus pandemic brought the economy to its knees even before the first quarter of the fiscal year ended with numerous shutdowns and job losses painting a grim short-term outlook.

Although there have since been signs of a recovery in the final quarter, a second wave of the outbreak, which has already been trampling the country's most important markets such as the US and Europe, still poses a grave threat. Bangladesh, therefore, is set to ring in the New Year with many of the same concerns from 2020.

A series of timely initiatives taken by the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has helped the country cushion the economy from ill-effects of the pandemic. Incentive packages worth Tk 1.25 trillion played a major role in keeping the economy rolling.

The main structure of the 'dream' Padma Bridge, the largest infrastructure being built with the country's own funds, came into full view at the end of the year. Record surges in remittances have also been a source of encouragement for the government.

Taking the adverse circumstance into account, the economy of Bangladesh "is in a much better position in comparison with any other country", Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal opined while reviewing the country's economic performance throughout the year on Wednesday.

"To everyone's astonishment, our expatriate brothers and sisters have sent more and more remittances despite the pandemic, pushing the (foreign exchange) reserves past the US$43-billion milestone. Export earnings have still been in the positive zone and inflation has remained tolerable," he said.







