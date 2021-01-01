Pay Tk 20 lakh to wrongfully convicted man as compensation

The High Court (HC) on Thursday directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to give Tk 20 lakh in compensation to Md Arman, a technician at a Benarasi Palli in Dhaka's Mirpur area, who has allegedly been suffering in jail for more than five years instead of the real accused

in a drug case.

Declaring Arman's detention illegal, the HC asked the IGP to pay the full amount to Arman's family within a month for gross violation of his fundamental rights.

The HC ordered the police to take departmental proceedings against four police officers who illegally arrested an innocent person.

The court also directed the authorities concerned to release Arman immediately from jail.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim delivered the verdict after disposing a rule issued by another HC bench.







