

Edn institutions reopening hinges on C-19 situation

"Thinking about the children we have given time till January 15, if the situation improves within this time then those will be opened, otherwise not," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing a programme to inaugurate distribution of around 35 crore textbooks among the 4.5 crore students. The programme was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) while the Prime Minister joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

She said that the academic activities will continue through digital means.

Sheikh Hasina said that she knows it very well that the children and the students are the worst sufferers due to the COVID-19 as their educational institutions are shut for a long time.

"No one knows when the world will get free from the hands of this Coronavirus, when we have taken decision to reopen the educational institutions the second wave of COVID-19 hit at that time," she said.

She said that although it is regrettable that the schools, colleges and universities are closed, but it has done to keep the students safe from the coronavirus infection.

"We are handing over the textbooks to ensure the continuation of their academic activities," she said.

In this connection she asked authorities concerned to distribute the books in phases maintaining health guidelines.

The Prime Minister said that today's children are future of the country and they will become the worthy citizens of the country through getting proper education in respective fields.

"We will illuminate each and every house of the country with the light of education," she vowed.

Hasina said that the children will spread the name of the country in the world arena through attaining appropriate knowledge and education.

"Education is the most important thing, without it ,one nation can be developed, we want to see Bangladesh as developed, prosperous, free from poverty, I know that without educated nation it will not be possible ever to free the nation from poverty," she said.

She said that for that reason the government has given special attention to education and since 2010 the government is providing free textbooks among the students.

"We will build Bangladesh as developed, prosperous, and free from hunger and poverty, and we are working to the end," she said.

Sheikh Hasina mentioned that steps have been taken to reduce mental pressure on the students while a focal person is being given training to look in to the issue.

The Prime Minister requested the parents and guardians to pass time with their children during this corona situation and encourage them to be engaged in extracurricular activities like sports and games.

She elaborated various steps of her government for the development of the education sector saying measures have been taken to build up an educated nation.

As part of the move, she said priority was also given on the ICT based education as well as for the development of the professional skills of the youths.

The Prime Minister renewed her call to all to wear mask, wash hands with soap and maintain other health safety rules to keep all protected from the deadly coronavirus.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Jakir Hossain handed over text books to a number of students of secondary and Pre-Primary and Primary level students.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Chairmen of the Standing Committee for the ministries of Education and Primary and Mass Education were present at the BICC end.

Over 10. 25 crore free tex books will be distributed among the students of pre-primary and primary level students, while more than 24. 10 crore text books will be given to the secondary level students this year.

On January 1, 2021, book distribution will begin at educational institutions across the country.

Following that, new books will be distributed among students of classes 6 to 9 over the next 12 days in phases.

Although there is no book festival on January 1 due to the closure of educational institutions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the students are getting 34,36, 62, 412 free textbooks at the beginning of the year. -UNB









