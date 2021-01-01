Video
President, PM greet nation on New Year

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday greeted the countrymen on the eve of the New Year 2021 in English calendar.
In a message, on the eve of the New Year, the President wished happiness and welfare for all in 2021.
He said though the celebration of Bengali New Year has merged with the national culture, the English New Year influences all because of the widespread use of English calendar in daily activities.
The English New Year brings new hopes to the nation's social, political, economic and cultural areas, the head of the state added.
Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina, in her message, wished that the New Year would bring happiness, peace and prosperity for countrymen.
The premier said the year 2020 was an important milestone in the life of the Bengali nation because, 100 years ago, on March 17, 1920, a little boy named Sheikh Mujibur Rahman born in Tungipara, Gopalganj, became the greatest Bengali of all time.
"We have got an independent sovereign Bangladesh in return for his (Bangabandhu) lifelong sacrifice and visionary leadership and in exchange of the blood of 30 lakh martyrs and the respect of two lakh mothers and sisters," she said.


