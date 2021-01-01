Video
Dhaka city corpns take charge of 26 canals from Wasa

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

Chief Executive Officer of Dhaka South City Corporation ABM Amin Ullah Nuri (R), Chief Executive Officer of Dhaka North City Corporation Md Selim Reza and Managing Director of Wasa Taqsem A Khan signing the MoUs from their respective sides at Intercontinental Hotel on Thursday. Two Dhaka city corporations of Dhaka on Thursday officially took charge of 26 canals from WASA. photo : Observer

The two city corporations of Dhaka on Thursday officially took charge from Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Dwasa) to maintain 26 canals and 10km box culverts with the hope to reduce the city's long-standing waterlogging issue.
Chief Executive Officer of Dhaka South City Corporation ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, Chief Executive Officer of Dhaka North City Corporation Md Selim Reza and Managing Director of Wasa Taqsem A Khan signed in the MoUs from their respective sides at Intercontinental Hotel.
Dwasa had been maintaining 26 canals (84.5 km long), 385 km storm water drains, and 10 box culverts (around 10 km) since 1988.
Two city corporations now maintain and manage 2,200 km pipe drains and surface drains.
From today, the city corporations will take all the responsibilities for resolving waterlogging problems and they will have to do the work taking help from other agencies and residents of Dhaka city, said LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam.
He said they held meeting on the issue and formed a technical committee last month.
Following the recommendations of the committee and with the approval of the Prime Minister, Wasa is handing over the canals and drainage system along with necessary manpower, equipment, technical know-how to the two city corporations.
DSCC Mayor Sheikh Taposh said a crash program would be launched to clean three canals and two box culverts in the Dhaka metropolis from next Saturday. "We have undertaken huge work to remove waste from Jirani, Manda and Shampur Canal as well as Panthapath Box Culvert and Teak Bagicha Box Culvert. We have set a target to complete the removal of waste from these three canals and two box culverts by next March," he added.
Mentioning that, DSCC will not be able to understand the condition of the canals and box culverts unless start work DSCC Mayor said if they can clear these three canals and two box culverts by next March, we will start work on the rest by next June.
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "All the canal will clean under DNCC initiative. So there will be no water logging in the city from the next year. DSCC and DNCC have also taken projects to enhance the beauty of these canals."


